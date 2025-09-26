Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, JEF, KVUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 26,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 179,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

