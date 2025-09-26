Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, JEF, KVUE

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 179,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.