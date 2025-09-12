Markets
DVN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVN, AVAV, DJT

September 12, 2025 — 08:08 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 32,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 4,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 30,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, AVAV options, or DJT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

