Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVN, AVAV, DJT

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 4,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 30,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
