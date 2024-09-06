News & Insights

Markets
DPZ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, CRM, R

September 06, 2024 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 628,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 28,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 1,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, CRM options, or R options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stocks
 SMTK Insider Buying
 ETFs Holding MC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ
CRM
R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.