Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, CRM, R

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 628,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 28,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 1,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

