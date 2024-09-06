Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, CRM, R

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 28,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 1,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, CRM options, or R options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Real Estate Dividend Stocks
SMTK Insider Buying
ETFs Holding MC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.