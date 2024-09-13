Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DLTR, INCY, AMGN

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 8,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, INCY options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of Stanley Black and Decker
TRR Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of FPXE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.