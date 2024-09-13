Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DLTR, INCY, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 31,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 8,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

