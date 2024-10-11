News & Insights

Markets
DKNG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DKNG, ACHR, ALGN

October 11, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 38,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 4,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,900 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 55,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 25,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 2,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, ACHR options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Larry Robbins Stock Picks
 IMCG Split History
 ETFs Holding GLOB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKNG
ACHR
ALGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.