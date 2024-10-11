Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DKNG, ACHR, ALGN

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 55,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 25,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 2,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:
