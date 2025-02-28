News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DJT, FIP, ANF

February 28, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 23,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 4,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: FIP) saw options trading volume of 5,551 contracts, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of FIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of FIP. Below is a chart showing FIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, FIP options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
