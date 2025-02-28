Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DJT, FIP, ANF

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: FIP) saw options trading volume of 5,551 contracts, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of FIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of FIP. Below is a chart showing FIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, FIP options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks
TXT Historical Stock Prices
TLR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.