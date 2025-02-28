Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DJT, FIP, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 23,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 4,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: FIP) saw options trading volume of 5,551 contracts, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of FIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of FIP. Below is a chart showing FIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DJT options, FIP options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

