Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DJT, DIS, DELL

March 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total volume of 21,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 56,273 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 4,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 42,978 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

