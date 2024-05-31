Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, PYPL, CVS

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 60,760 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 86,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 17,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, PYPL options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
