Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, PYPL, CVS

May 31, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 78,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 10,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 60,760 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 86,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 17,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

