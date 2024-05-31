Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, PYPL, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 78,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024 , with 10,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 60,760 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 4,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 86,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 17,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, PYPL options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.