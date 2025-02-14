News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, MRVL, OGN

February 14, 2025 — 05:25 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 51,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 81,346 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 8,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) options are showing a volume of 14,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of OGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,400 underlying shares of OGN. Below is a chart showing OGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

