Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, COOP, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 44,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 3,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 4,571 contracts, representing approximately 457,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 381,236 contracts, representing approximately 38.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 18,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

