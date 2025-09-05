Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, COOP, SOFI

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 4,571 contracts, representing approximately 457,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 381,236 contracts, representing approximately 38.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 18,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
