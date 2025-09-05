Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, COOP, SOFI

September 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 44,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 4,571 contracts, representing approximately 457,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 381,236 contracts, representing approximately 38.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 18,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, COOP options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 QMOM market cap history
 ETFs Holding CCL
 BDXA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
QMOM market cap history-> ETFs Holding CCL-> BDXA Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
COOP
SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.