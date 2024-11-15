News & Insights

DIS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, ADBE, PFE

November 15, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

November 15, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 197,434 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 196.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 31,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 414,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 24,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
