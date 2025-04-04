Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DFS, GM, CZR

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 106,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 10,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 36,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
