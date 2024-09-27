News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, CCL, WBA

September 27, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 6,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 669,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 122,951 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 19,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 95,554 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 20,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

