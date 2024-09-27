Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, CCL, WBA

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 122,951 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 19,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 95,554 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 20,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
