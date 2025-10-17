Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DDOG, OWL, FIGS

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) options are showing a volume of 54,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 18,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS) options are showing a volume of 8,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 830,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,300 underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
