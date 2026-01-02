Markets
DDOG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DDOG, LMND, VKTX

January 02, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 19,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 13,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 13,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,600 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

