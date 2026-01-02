Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DDOG, LMND, VKTX

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 13,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 13,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,600 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, LMND options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
