Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DDOG, JNPR, BAC

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 43,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 225,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 33,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, JNPR options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
