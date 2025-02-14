Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DDOG, JNPR, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 44,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 43,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 225,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 33,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

