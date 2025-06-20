Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DASH, KR, ACN

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 104,078 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 148.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 37,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 26,785 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, KR options, or ACN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
