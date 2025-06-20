Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DASH, KR, ACN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 81,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 202.6% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 40,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 104,078 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 148.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 37,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 26,785 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

