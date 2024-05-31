Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CZR, INTU, LRCX

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,006 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CZR options, INTU options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MKGI Videos
VYX Options Chain
Funds Holding CNT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.