Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CZR, INTU, LRCX

May 31, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 49,993 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 16,006 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

