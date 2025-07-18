Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVX, IVZ, MOH

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) options are showing a volume of 54,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 8,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 847,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
