Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVX, IVZ, MOH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 117,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 16,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) options are showing a volume of 54,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 8,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 847,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

