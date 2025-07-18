Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVX, IVZ, MOH

July 18, 2025 — 04:58 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 117,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 16,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) options are showing a volume of 54,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 8,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 847,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, IVZ options, or MOH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
