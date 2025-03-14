Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVS, RGTI, WFC

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 297,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 23,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 81,159 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
