Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, MDB, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 47,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 16,954 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 202,612 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 46,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, MDB options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

