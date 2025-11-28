Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, MDB, RIOT

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 16,954 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 202,612 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 46,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
