Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, MDB, RIOT

November 28, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 47,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 16,954 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 202,612 contracts, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 46,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, MDB options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
