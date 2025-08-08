Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CTLP, SOUN, TEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cantaloupe Inc (Symbol: CTLP), where a total of 31,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.2% of CTLP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 21,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CTLP. Below is a chart showing CTLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 621,536 contracts, representing approximately 62.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.8% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 36,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) saw options trading volume of 136,045 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 165% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 17,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

