Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, WFC, GEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 23,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 135,230 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 40,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 18,370 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

