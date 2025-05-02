Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, WFC, GEV

May 02, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 23,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 135,230 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 40,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 18,370 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, WFC options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
