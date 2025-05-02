Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, WFC, GEV

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 135,230 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 40,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 18,370 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, WFC options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
