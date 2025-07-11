Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, AMD, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 31,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 2,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 541,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 48,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 24,598 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

