Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, AMD, LLY

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 541,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 48,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 24,598 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, AMD options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
