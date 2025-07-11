Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, AMD, LLY

July 11, 2025 — 01:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 31,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 541,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 48,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 24,598 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
