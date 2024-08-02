Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CROX, FULC, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 12,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.6% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FULC) saw options trading volume of 5,750 contracts, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of FULC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,900 underlying shares of FULC. Below is a chart showing FULC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 3,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

