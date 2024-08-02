Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, UNH, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 29,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 22,543 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 60,166 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

