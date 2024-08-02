News & Insights

Markets
CRM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, UNH, NCLH

August 02, 2024 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 29,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 22,543 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 60,166 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, UNH options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
 TALO market cap history
 LGL Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
UNH
NCLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.