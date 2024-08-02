Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, UNH, NCLH

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 22,543 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 60,166 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
