Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 81,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 475.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.6 million contracts, representing approximately 161.4 million underlying shares or approximately 381.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 61,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 74,069 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 241.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:

