Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, NVDA, NFLX

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.6 million contracts, representing approximately 161.4 million underlying shares or approximately 381.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 61,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 74,069 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 241.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, NVDA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
