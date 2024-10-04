News & Insights

COF

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, PANW, ON

October 04, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 13,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 11,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 25,808 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 11,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, PANW options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

