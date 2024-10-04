Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, PANW, ON

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 11,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 25,808 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 11,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, PANW options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: C Options Chain
Institutional Holders of MYFW
McKesson 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.