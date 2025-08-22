Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CNS, AHCO, FCX

August 22, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS), where a total volume of 1,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 101,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of CNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of CNS. Below is a chart showing CNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 5,416 contracts, representing approximately 541,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 70,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 22,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
