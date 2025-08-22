Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CNS, AHCO, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS), where a total volume of 1,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 101,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of CNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of CNS. Below is a chart showing CNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 5,416 contracts, representing approximately 541,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 70,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 22,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

