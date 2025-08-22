Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CNS, AHCO, FCX

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) saw options trading volume of 5,416 contracts, representing approximately 541,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 70,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 22,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNS options, AHCO options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
