Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, META, FSLR

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 248,377 contracts, representing approximately 24.8 million underlying shares or approximately 202.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 11,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 53,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
