Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, META, FSLR

May 31, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 5,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 510,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 234.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2990 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2990 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 248,377 contracts, representing approximately 24.8 million underlying shares or approximately 202.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 11,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 53,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, META options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

