Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMA, LLY, QS

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 73,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 126,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.9% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 32,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMA options, LLY options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
ISDX shares outstanding history
SEDA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.