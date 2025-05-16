Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMA, LLY, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total volume of 22,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.7% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 73,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 126,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.9% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 32,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMA options, LLY options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

