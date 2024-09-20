Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CHTR, AVY, PEP

Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,562 contracts, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 29,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, AVY options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of GSHD
AFLAC MACD
Institutional Holders of PGRO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.