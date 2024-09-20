Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CHTR, AVY, PEP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 6,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,562 contracts, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 29,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, AVY options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.