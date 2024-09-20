News & Insights

Markets
CHTR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CHTR, AVY, PEP

September 20, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 6,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,562 contracts, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 29,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, AVY options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of GSHD
 AFLAC MACD
 Institutional Holders of PGRO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR
AVY
PEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.