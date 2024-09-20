Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CEG, ABNB, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total volume of 36,097 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.8% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,900 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 49,308 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 118% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 26,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 7,003 contracts, representing approximately 700,300 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

