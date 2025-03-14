Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CCI, OKTA, SNOW

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 21,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 38,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 5,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CCI options, OKTA options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best High Yield Stocks
GRSH shares outstanding history
PTMN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.