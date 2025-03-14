Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CCI, OKTA, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), where a total of 14,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 3,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,500 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 21,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 38,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 5,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

