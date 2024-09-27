News & Insights

CAVA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAVA, QS, MCD

September 27, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 31,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 5,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,900 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 41,170 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 8,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,300 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 20,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, QS options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

