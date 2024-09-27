Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAVA, QS, MCD

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 41,170 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 8,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,300 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 20,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
