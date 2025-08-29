Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, CVS, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 61,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 10,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 27,810 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 4,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 17,481 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

