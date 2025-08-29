Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, CVS, GE

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 27,810 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 4,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 17,481 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, CVS options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
