Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, ALB, SOFI

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 15,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 199,036 contracts, representing approximately 19.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 13,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
