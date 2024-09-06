Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, ALB, SOFI

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 59,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 5,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 15,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 199,036 contracts, representing approximately 19.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 13,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

