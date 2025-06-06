Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYRN, MARA, ASTS

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Byrna Technologies Inc (Symbol: BYRN), where a total volume of 3,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 307,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of BYRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of BYRN. Below is a chart showing BYRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 408,575 contracts, representing approximately 40.9 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 65,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 107,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 10,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BYRN options, MARA options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

