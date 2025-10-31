Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BX, SPOT, GILD

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 5,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 27,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, SPOT options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
