Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BX, SPOT, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 16,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 5,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 27,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

