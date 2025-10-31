Markets
BX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BX, SPOT, GILD

October 31, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 16,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 5,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 27,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BX options, SPOT options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MQT Historical Stock Prices
 BLDR market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VGII

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MQT Historical Stock Prices-> BLDR market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VGII-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX
SPOT
GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.