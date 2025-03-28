Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BRZE, AA, MDB

March 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE), where a total volume of 8,587 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 858,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,600 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 29,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 18,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
