Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BRZE, AA, MDB

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 29,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 18,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
