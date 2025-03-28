Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BRZE, AA, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE), where a total volume of 8,587 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 858,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 2,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,600 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 29,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 18,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BRZE options, AA options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

