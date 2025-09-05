Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLND, ZS, GWRE

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 14,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) saw options trading volume of 5,212 contracts, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
