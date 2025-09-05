Markets
BLND

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLND, ZS, GWRE

September 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blend Labs Inc (Symbol: BLND), where a total of 37,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.8% of BLND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 23,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BLND. Below is a chart showing BLND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 14,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) saw options trading volume of 5,212 contracts, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLND options, ZS options, or GWRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ALPN Stock Predictions
 MAS Insider Buying
 IMTM Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ALPN Stock Predictions-> MAS Insider Buying-> IMTM Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLND
ZS
GWRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.