Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, REGN, BA

May 30, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 11,935 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 74,156 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 7,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, REGN options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBOC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IQDG
 USBF shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBOC-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IQDG-> USBF shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
REGN
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.