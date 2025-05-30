Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, REGN, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025 , with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 11,935 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 74,156 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 7,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

