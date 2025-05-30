Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, REGN, BA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 11,935 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 74,156 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 7,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, REGN options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
