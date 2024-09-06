Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, GS, LLY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 22,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 46,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GS options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
