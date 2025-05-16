Markets
BHVN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BHVN, TDUP, PAYX

May 16, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total volume of 12,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ThredUp Inc (Symbol: TDUP) options are showing a volume of 18,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of TDUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,600 underlying shares of TDUP. Below is a chart showing TDUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 9,163 contracts, representing approximately 916,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

