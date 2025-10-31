Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BHVN, ALAB, RIOT

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 44,620 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 181,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 10,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
