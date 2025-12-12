Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BE, AMKR, ZS

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 15,618 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,600 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 10,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
