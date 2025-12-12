Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BE, AMKR, ZS

December 12, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 74,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,900 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 15,618 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,600 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 10,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, AMKR options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

