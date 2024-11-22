Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBY, PATH, ENV

UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 37,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,500 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 5,133 contracts, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
