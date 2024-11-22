News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBY, PATH, ENV

November 22, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 15,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 37,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,500 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 5,133 contracts, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
