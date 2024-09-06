Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ON, BBY, CME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 27,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 10,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,956 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 7,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

