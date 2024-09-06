News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ON, BBY, CME

September 06, 2024 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 27,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 10,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,956 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 7,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ON options, BBY options, or CME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

