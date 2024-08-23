Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, NOW, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 191,248 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 20,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,371 contracts, representing approximately 537,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $870 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 223,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

