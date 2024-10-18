Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, NEM, MDT

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 36,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 25,200 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,900 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, NEM options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
