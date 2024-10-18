Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, NEM, MDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 159,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 12,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 36,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 25,200 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,900 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

